Shadow  banks  see  some decline in rural demand

Fuel prices have remained unchanged for more than a month but have already dealt a blow to rural demand as is evident from, what industry executives are calling, consumer reluctance to buy new two-wheelers. Instead, borrowers who used to buy new two-wheelers every three to four years are repairing their existing vehicles to use them for longer, said industry experts. On 21 May, the government had reduced excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre.