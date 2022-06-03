Shadow lenders see loan demand from edtech firms dry up

NBFCs are themselves concerned over the margin squeeze at many edtech startups. Rising inflation and interest rates, as well as global factors such as China’s lockdown and the Russia-Ukraine war, have pushed many investors to pause or reassess their investment positions. Mint reported last month that the startup sector overall is facing a crunch, and at least 5,000 employees are expected to be laid off. Within the startup sector, edtech firms have seen major layoffs. Recently, large entities such as Unacademy, Vedantu and WhiteHat Jr have either retrenched staff or seen mass resignations of employees.

