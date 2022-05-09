Shadow lenders see turnaround in rural biz

“Our collections were surpassing disbursements so far. It’s now that we have started disbursements growth. Assets this quarter have grown marginally by 1-1.5%. I don’t have a doubt that asset growth is beginning to happen. Vehicle prices will go up. Even for the same volume, the value of disbursement will be high. Once the chip problem gets sorted, sales will go up. Markets are opening up, and demand is picking up," Ramesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive of Mahindra Finance, said in an interview.

