Shaktikanta Das asks urban co-operative banks to strengthen governance1 min read 30 Aug 2023, 11:46 PM IST
Recalling the objectives and strengths of Urban Co-operative Banks in furthering financial inclusion and supporting economic development by providing last mile connectivity, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das Wednesday urged the directors of UCBs to further strengthen their governance practices, especially the three supporting pillars of compliance, risk management and internal audit.