The government has reappointed Shaktikanta Das as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) governor for three more years. The re-appointment is effective from December 10, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official statement stated.

The decision was approved by the appointments committee of the cabinet late on Thursday. Das was previously the department of economic affairs secretary at the finance ministry and was appointed as the head of the central bank on December 11, 2018, for a period of three years.

Shaktikanta Das has vast experience in various areas of governance and has held important positions in the Central and State Governments in the areas of Finance, Taxation, Industries, Infrastructure, etc. He is a postgraduate from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University.

During his long tenure in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, he was directly associated with the preparation of as many as 8 Union Budgets. Das has also served as India’s Alternate Governor in the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB) and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). He has represented India in international fora like the IMF, G20, BRICS, SAARC, etc.

