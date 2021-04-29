Shivalik Small Finance Bank (SFB), the first cooperative bank to get a small finance bank licence, is looking to raise up to ₹100 crore this year.

The bank is looking to raise capital from both shareholders and other investors, managing director and chief executive officer Suveer Kumar Gupta said in an interview.

The Reserve Bank of India issued a small finance bank licence to the cooperative bank earlier this week.

The 23-year-old bank is now eyeing government refinancing schemes and partnerships with fintechs to grow its business. It will focus on small business loans, gold loans, digital loans against fixed deposits, life insurance policies, e-warehousing receipts, among others. The bank is looking to grow its business by 50% over the next year and further touch the target of ₹6,500 crore over the next four years. The current business of the bank stands at ₹2,000 crore as of March.

“We believe that we should focus on banking and for everything else bring in experts. For the core banking system, we have partnered with Finacle. We have partnered with Indiagold for providing gold loans. We have tied up with Airtel Payments Bank for digital loans. We are also in talks with fintechs for customer onboarding and digital payments. We would lie to give a complete digital ecosystem for our customers," said Gupta.

Of the total business, Shivalik’s deposit book stood at ₹1,245 crore and the loan book stood at ₹805 crore at the end of March 2021. Of this, 25% is credit to retailers and small businesses, 15% to small farmers, 20% to housing and small real estate and 10% to microfinance companies.

Shivalik Mercantile Cooperative bank started operations in Uttar Pradesh in 1998. The bank became a multi-cooperative after it acquired two banks in Madhya Pradesh 12 years later. Currently, it has 31 branches spread across western Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Madhya Pradesh. It also has 90 customer touchpoints and 250 business correspondents. The bank is looking to open 1,000 touchpoints to expand its reach.

The bank’s non-interest income from insurance distribution increased by 20% year on year at the end of March 2021, operating profit by 45% and net profit by 47%.

Gupta said the bank’s operating income has been increasing 15-20% annually. The bank’s cost of funds stood at 6.1% and net interest margin at 4.5%.

