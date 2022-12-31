Shriram Finance hikes FD rates by up to 30 bps, now earn as high as 9.36%

The firm increased the interest rate by 10 basis points from 8.05% to 8.15% on a tenor of 36 months, while Shriram Finance increased the interest rate by 5 basis points from 8.15% to 8.20% on a tenor of 42 months. Deposits maturing in 48 months will now fetch an interest rate of 8.25% which is 5 bps higher than the earlier rate of 8.20% whereas deposits maturing in 60 months will now fetch an interest rate of 8.45% which is 15 bps higher than the old rate of 8.30%.

