SIDBI actively looking at exiting ARC biz: Chairman
ISARC currently has assets under management of ₹400-500 crore, with SIDBI holding a nearly 86% stake. It is billed as India's first ARC that is supported by a large number of public sector banks and undertakings, and focused on NPAld in the MSME sector
Mumbai: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is actively looking at a second attempt to exit from its subsidiary India SME Asset Reconstruction Company (ISARC). In an interview with Mint, SIDBI Chairman S Ramann said the ARC had earlier sent a proposal to the central bank which was declined as the buyer failed to meet the increased provision of higher networth.