Sidbi sanctions 650 crore to two small finance banks

“The role of relatively smaller NBFCs and MFIs, which usually operate in remote geographies (including credit deficient, backward and aspirational districts), in the socio-economic development of the country is well-established. They normally cater to the informal MSME sector, especially new to credit businesses, small retail trade, micro credit and other small household businesses in the hinterland due to their unique advantage of next-door presence and accumulated knowledge about their clientele over a period of time," it said in a statement.

