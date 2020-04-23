MUMBAI: Following the ₹15,000 crore of liquidity facility from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) has announced onward lending to small businesses, through banks, non-bank financiers and micro finance institutions (MFIs), to help them tide over the covid-19 crisis.

According to a circular issued to heads of commercial banks (including small finance banks), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and MFIs on 22 April, Sidbi said it was launching special schemes to support small businesses.

“In the wake of covid-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India has provided a Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) of ₹15,000 crore to Sidbi to enable it to provide liquidity support to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector and meet sectoral credit needs," the circular said.

The schemes, Sidbi said, would cover all eligible entities with investment-grade ratings irrespective of the size of the organisation to ensure wider coverage. Smaller businesses, with limited cash-flow, have been the worst hit and, unlike their bigger peers, are unable to manage the disruption.

The first scheme is to provide liquidity support to MSMEs, which have been hit because of the pandemic, through NBFCs, including fintech NBFCs. Sidbi would provide resource support to NBFCs through term loans. To be eligible for this, an NBFC needs to be registered with RBI as investment and credit company (ICC). It should also have been in business for at least three years, have an asset size of at least ₹50 crore and must have an external rating of BBB- or higher as on 31 March, 2020.

The second scheme, through MFIs, will be available for those in operations for at least three years, have external rating of BBB- or higher and a minimum MFI grading of MfR5. The last scheme, through banks, be available to lenders with sizeable outstanding portfolio to micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

While the circular did not specify the quantum of these loans, it said they will have to be repaid in 90 days.

Mint reported on 20 April that as businesses have come to a halt due to the nationwide lockdown, banks and industries have sought government guarantees on loans. Lenders, through their lobby body Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), have suggested that the government guarantee all incremental loans to small businesses.

In his speech on 17 April, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said all India financial institutions such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and the National Housing Bank (NHB) play an important role in meeting the long-term funding requirements of agriculture and the rural sector, small industries, housing finance companies, NBFCs and MFIs.

“These All India Financial Institutions raise resources from the market through specified instruments allowed by the Reserve Bank, in addition to relying on their internal sources," Das had said, adding that in view of the tightening of financial conditions in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic, these institutions are facing difficulties in raising resources from the market.

