Silicon Valley Bank: US Fed calls for tougher bank rules after SVB collapse

Silicon Valley Bank: US Fed calls for tougher bank rules after SVB collapse3 min read 29 Apr 2023, 01:33 AM IST
SVB's failure on March 10 after taking on too much interest-rate risk caused shock waves throughout the banking sector, and led to the failure of New York-based Signature Bank and the merger under pressure of Swiss investment banking giant Credit Suisse with regional rival UBS.
The US Federal Reserve called for greater banking oversight while admitting to its own failures in a widely-anticipated report published Friday into the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last month.
