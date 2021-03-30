Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the BRICS led New Development Bank to improve upon the ratings assigned by international rating agencies through adequate capitalisation, high quality governance and prudent management.

While attending the 6th Annual Meeting of Board of Governors of New Development Bank through video-conference, Sitharaman highlighted NDB's role in countercyclical lending through a $10 billion Emergency Assistance Programme for supporting the member countries in fighting the COVID pandemic.

"Finance Minister encouraged the NDB to facilitate private sector participation, explore more innovative financing structures, discover co-financing opportunities with other MDBs, develop a pipeline of bankable projects, and promote environmental and social safeguards to enhance the sustainability of infrastructure," finance ministry said in a statement.

Highlighting the role of Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) in infrastructure financing, Sitharaman mentioned that India is going to set up a new DFI with initial paid-up capital of around $3 billion with a lending target of $69 billion in next three years. She also suggested NDB to develop a synergistic relationship with these institutions that share its development priorities to achieve greater results.

NDB, a multilateral development bank was set up by the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in 2014 with the objective of mobilizing resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS as well as other emerging economies of the world. The Bank has been operationalised in 2015, with its headquarter in Shanghai, China. NDB has so far approved 18 projects of India for an amount of $6,924 million.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via