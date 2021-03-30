FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for greater capitalisation of New Development Bank

NDB, a multilateral development bank was set up by the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in 2014 with the objective of mobilizing resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS as well as other emerging economies of the world. The Bank has been operationalised in 2015, with its headquarter in Shanghai, China. NDB has so far approved 18 projects of India for an amount of $6,924 million.