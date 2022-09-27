Sitharaman directs PSBs to enhance coverage of SCs in all credit schemes3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:28 PM IST
- The finance minister directed bank CMDs to fill the small number of remaining backlog vacancies for SCs in a time bound manner
NEW DELHI : Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday directed the public sector banks (PSBs) chiefs to enhance their coverage of SCs in all schemes and advised bank heads to look into capacity building, entrepreneurship development as SCs constituted about 18% of the total workforce of the banks and FIs.