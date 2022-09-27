Sitharaman directs PSBs to enhance coverage of SCs in all credit schemes

In his address, NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla urged the bankers to give all the due bank credits to the SCs. He mentioned that the government has initiated a number of Schemes for the benefit of SCs. The bankers should ensure that the benefits of schemes such as National Livelihood Mission, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes, Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes, Self-Employment Scheme for Rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers etc. should reach to the targeted population.