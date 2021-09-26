Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday addressed the 74th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) in Mumbai. The FM spoke about a slew of issues regarding the banking sector. She said the economy is in a critical stage and banks are the backbone. “I wish IBA rises to this occasion and provides India the best of financial services," she added.

Here are the key Highlights from Sitharaman's address:

Sitharaman urges banks to communicate with customers 24x7

The Finance Minister told Indian Bank's corporate communication team to remain 24x7 available for customers. She said that banks' corporate communication department should be able to tell customers about various portfolios and offerings. "Get out of the socialist-era mindset, you have to be professional in every way," she added. Sitharaman said, "The communication world is a lot more agile, 24/7; you need to be real-time".

Sitharaman tells banks to strengthen UPI

The FM said that Financial Technology firms understand that UPI is their backbone. She appealed to the bank to give flesh and blood to strengthen the UPI system. "In the payment world today, Indian UPI has made a very big impression. A RuPay card which was not as glamorous as a foreign card is now accepted in so many different parts of the world," she added.

Banks should have a sound understanding of different businesses and sectors: FM

Citing India's export target for 2030, she told banks to ratchet up their understandings about various sectors and businesses to achieve the goals. The Finance Minister said that India's export target for 2030 is $2 trillion, out of which $ 1 trillion in merchandise and $1 trillion in service exports. “This target cannot be achieved unless banks are going to be nimble, with a sound understanding of various businesses and sectors," she said.

FM praises IBA for Account Aggregator Framework

She said that if the Account Aggregator Framework is put to use well, then there won't be any need for specialised credit outreach. An Account Aggregator (AA) is a type of RBI regulated entity that helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution. The data cannot be shared without the consent of the individual.

Improvise access of banking

FM Sitharaman said almost two-thirds of nearly 7.5 lakh panchayats have an optical fibre connection. She asked the Indian bank Association to decide where banks should have a physical presence and where they can serve customers even without a physical branch. She asked lenders to augment efforts of deepening presence. Sitharaman asked the Banks' association to provide access to financial services, especially in unserved and under-served areas. She exhorted IBA to do digitised location-wise mapping of all bank branches for every district of the nation.

Sitharaman suggests having five more SBIs

During her address, Sitharaman added that India will need 4-5 more State Bank of India (SBIs) to meet changing requirements in light of shifting recent realities of economy and industry.

