She said that if the Account Aggregator Framework is put to use well, then there won't be any need for specialised credit outreach. An Account Aggregator (AA) is a type of RBI regulated entity that helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution. The data cannot be shared without the consent of the individual.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}