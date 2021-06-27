BENGALURU : intech startup Slice has raised $20 million in a funding round led by existing investors Blume Ventures and Gunosy Capital, founder and chief executive officer Rajan Bajaj said.

Slice focuses on millennials and Gen Z users with an average age of 23 with inadequate credit scores and hence ignored by large credit card issuers. Slice issues them credit and payment cards in partnership with Visa and SBM Bank India Ltd, allowing them to build credit scores and gain through rewards and discounts from payments.

It provides credit lines of ₹10,000-10 lakh, and also allows users to pay bills, manage expenses and win rewards.

“Banks shy away from issuing millennials a credit card since they lack a credit score, and customer acquisition cost for this segment can be high, owing to the credit underwriting needed. Slice wants to change this paradigm for millennials. Currently, Slice is the primary card for payments for 55% of its users, and 45% of our customers haven’t used a credit card before," Bajaj said.

He said Slice was largely cash-positive and profitable on an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization basis in 2019-20.

The company recently introduced Slice Rewards, where members can get up to 2% rewards on every card transaction instantly redeemable in cash, and Slice in 3, which allows users to split their card bills into EMIs.

The Slice card is accepted at offline payment points through its partnership with Visa. At present, it has a payment acceptance network of 5.5 million merchants, with 95% of them physical outlets. It also offers users no-cost EMI products for online merchants. The company plans to introduce rewards for unified payments interface (UPI)-related transactions in the coming months.

Slice continues to raise debt to fuel its credit operations. Its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm raised ₹165 crore in debt capital during 2020-21.

“Slice’s biggest advantage is how well they understand millennials and Gen Z. Their approach to solving their issues has been truly refreshing and building something simple and hassle-free has been a part of their DNA since inception. The Slice super card has the potential to fundamentally change the way the next generation thinks about the concept of credit cards and we are glad to be a part of their growth story," said Shinji Kimura, chairman and CEO, Gunosy Inc.

