Slippages could rise for banks, recoveries gain pace in March quarter

Banks have been hoping that undeclared moratorium would be withdrawn as any further extension could lead to a distortion in repayment behaviour of borrowers. According to the December quarter data, there exists a difference of about ₹1.2 trillion between the reported and the proforma bad loan numbers of 22 lenders. This means that at least ₹1.2 trillion of unreported soured loans will flow into the NPA category in Q4. That said, banks have already set aside provisions to cover future covid-19 losses, somewhat softening the blow.

