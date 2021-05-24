Small banks brace for impact of 2nd covid wave on asset quality

“AU’s strong asset growth was marred by poor asset quality, with a 100bps q/q increase in GNPAs. The extent of the increase in GNPAs was a negative surprise; while well provided for, we are concerned about the aggressive disbursals done in the past two quarters (36% of March 2021 AUM), which remain unseasoned entering into the second wave of covid. Further, we think AU will have to slow down its growth, given the uncertain environment, and will need to demonstrate stable asset quality before the current rich valuations can be justified. We are less worried about the long-term story," said Nomura in a report on 1 May.

