Small businesses, corporates biggest beneficiaries of loan moratorium: Canara Bank chief

MUMBAI : Public sector lender Canara Bank has 17% of its loan book under repayment moratorium, with small businesses and corporates being the biggest beneficiary of this scheme, LV Prabhakar, chief executive officer, Canara Bank told Mint in an interview.

“About 19% of the borrowers (by number) have utilised the repayment deferment of interest and instalment," said Prabhakar.

While 38% of the bank’s small business borrowers have opted for the moratorium, about 34% of corporate borrowers have utilised it. Besides, 5% retail borrowers and 3% of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have taken the deferment benefit. All these numbers are as of 31 March and Prabhakar said that the bank will reassess these after 30 June and will therefore have more clarity in the first week of July.

“In March we gave the moratorium option to all our borrowers, but subsequently because of other facilities like covid-19 assistance loans, targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) funds, their liquidity problems have eased," he said.

The bank is looking to raise anywhere between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000 crore in the December or March quarter of FY21 and will seek approval for the same in the next board meeting.

“This could be in Q3 or in Q4, either through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), additional tier I bonds or tier II bonds. Now there is a challenge with regard to AT I bonds and we will have to wait and watch," said Prabhakar, adding that the bank has recently raised ₹3,000 crore in tier II bonds at 7.18% and is comfortable on the capital adequacy front.

As on 31 March, the bank’s total capital adequacy under Basel III stood at 13.65%.

Prabhakar also said that the bank’s risk management department has conducted stress tests to ascertain how the covid-19 pandemic would affect the state-owned lender’s asset quality. In the baseline scenario, the bank is expecting bad loans to go up 70-80 basis points. Canara Bank’s bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 8.21% in FY20.

On the deposit side, the bank is looking at a growth of 10% in FY21 and about 7-8% on the asset side.

“Our assessment is based on the performance of the last three months where we have disbursed about ₹91,000 crore. We are seeing demand from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), corporate, non-bank financiers and some retail as well. I think 7-8% growth in credit will not be an issue," he said.

The bank also saw a rise in employee expenses in the March quarter of FY21. Prabhakar said that the bank has factored in a 13% rise in staff wages and has set aside provisions for that.

“That apart, I also have to take care of gratuity and leave encashment and we have thus made adequate provisions under staff expenditure so that when the agreement is finalised, we will not have any impact in the coming quarters. Subsequently, if there is any further increase, then I will have to provide more, otherwise this is a one-time provision," he said.

On sale of non-core assets, Prabhakar said that all its subsidiaries are profit-making, so as of Q1 and Q2 of FY21, it has no plan of reducing stake in these companies.

“We will take a call, maybe, at the end of Q2 and in Q3 with the approval of the board on any decision to divest some stake in any of the subsidiaries. In terms of real estate, it is a continuous process and we are disposing of some properties which are not effectively useful to us but that amount will not be significant," he said.

