Small finance and payments banks are growing sustainably: Experts at Mint BFSI Summit
Small finance banks have touched the lives of 100 million Indians, or 7% of the population, in under seven years, said Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank.
New Delhi: Small finance banks (SFB) and payments banks, constituted under the differentiated banking license policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have seen sustainable growth throughout their existence, industry experts said at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards 2024 on Thursday.