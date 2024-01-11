 Small finance and payments banks are growing sustainably: Experts at Mint BFSI Summit | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 11 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 134.90 0.60%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.85 0.94%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 448.05 -1.28%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 312.90 -0.14%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,495.00 -1.62%
Business News/ Industry / Banking/  Small finance and payments banks are growing sustainably: Experts at Mint BFSI Summit
Back Back

Small finance and payments banks are growing sustainably: Experts at Mint BFSI Summit

 Naman Suri

Small finance banks have touched the lives of 100 million Indians, or 7% of the population, in under seven years, said Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank.

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, and Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank, at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards 2024 on Thursday.Premium
Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, and Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank, at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards 2024 on Thursday.

New Delhi: Small finance banks (SFB) and payments banks, constituted under the differentiated banking license policy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), have seen sustainable growth throughout their existence, industry experts said at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards 2024 on Thursday.

“India is fortunate to have differentiated licenses. The regulator Reserve Bank (RBI) has been visionary – there are just seven countries in the world which have differentiated licenses, the United States, Brazil, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and a couple more. Today, small finance banks have 25 million accounts. That means they have touched the lives of 100 million Indians, or 7% of the population, in under seven years," said Inderjit Camotra, MD & CEO of Unity Small Finance Bank.

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO of Fino Payments Bank, elaborated on how the payments-bank model helped control their costs, especially fixed costs, while charging the customer for accessibility to services for which they would have otherwise needed to visit a bank.

“We have started to see companies that are very active on UPI and in the payments banks space use data for cross-selling. This is because using only UPI-based solutions makes the path to profitability difficult. So, a lot of payment companies are now looking at how to use the data of the millions of customers who come to them every month. As a company, we have been viable from the fourth year itself. We are probably the first payments bank to become profitable and the first and only one to be listed on the bourses."

Five out of six payments banks are reportedly profitable as of now, while SFBs, which have a similar business model to traditional banks, have been profitable from early on. Given this, there has been consolidation among SFBs, including the merger of AU Small Finance Bank and Fincare, which Camotra believes is a healthy sign for the industry.

Speaking about Unity Small Finance Bank’s tie-up with a fintech firm, Camotra said, “It’s the best thing for India to have its banking and fintech integrated. Ripl is one of the leading unicorns of India and we are working together in many spaces – the fintech stack, merchant acquisitions, cards, QR codes, etc. I think fintech firms coming together with BFSI firms is the best thing that has happened to India in a long time."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 Jan 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Banking Stocks
Axis Bank
₹1,107.351.38%
HDFC Bank
₹1,656-0.42%
ICICI Bank
₹993.05-0.21%
Punjab National Bank
₹94.40.41%
State Bank Of India
₹621.7-0.23%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App