Small finance bank will take over PMC Bank soon: RBI tells Delhi HC

Earlier, RBI in a response filed in Delhi High Court stated that depositors are already allowed to withdraw up to ₹5 lakh on hardship grounds for treatment of terminal illnesses, including treatment of COVID-19. It is the duty of Punjab Maharastra Cooperative (PMC) to pay hardship amount to the eligible depositors as per directions of RBI and subject to availability of liquidity with that bank. To expedite the process, the authority for approving the payment under hardship grounds has also been delegated to the PMC Bank, states RBI reply in Delhi High Court.