Home / Industry / Banking /  Small finance banks’ capital raising gains momentum in Q2: Report

New Delhi: Small finance banks’ (SFBs) capital raising has gained momentum in quarter ended September 2022, according to a report by Care Edge Ratings.

According to the brokerage report, the majority of SFBs are absorbing credit cost and growth coming back to the sector despite deferment of initial public offerings (IPOs) in FY22 and Q1 of FY23, largely due to unfavorable equity market scenario and moderate performance of SFBs during FY22.

“Capital mobilization has gained momentum. In the quarter ended September 2022, SFBs raised equity and Tier II Capital aggregating to Rs. 3,275 crores as against Nil in Q1FY23. Many more SFBs also reviving their capital raising plans including IPOs. To achieve a growth rate of 30% CAGR during FY23-FY24, most of the SFBs need to mobilize capital. Considering 2% cushion over regulatory capital requirement and 30% CAGR growth, SFBs would require to raise fresh capital of Rs. 4,000 crores during FY23-24," the report said.

SFBs are a small part of the banking sector with a 1.14% market share in advances and 0.71% in deposits, as of March 31, 2022. According to the brokerage report, the good deposit mobilization and outreach to the under-banked have helped the SFBs gain more share.

“With strong focus on liabilities franchise, SFBs have improved their credit deposit ratio sharply and achieved significant diversification in the loan book along with strong growth in advances. Going forward, the share of non-microfinance portfolio is expected to increase significantly in the medium to long term," the report said.

The advances book has grown at a four-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 40 percent as compared to the private sector banks, which grew at a CAGR of 18 percent. The total advances have grown 24% (Y-o-Y) while deposits rose by 32% (Y-o-Y) in FY22.

MINT PREMIUM See All

According to CareEdge Ratings, the industry is expected to maintain advances growth rate of 24% in FY23 as some of the SFBs face constraints on capital. “Growth rate for the industry is likely to exceed FY22 levels in case capitalization improves. Capital raising by SFBs gained momentum in Q2FY23 and is expected to continue," the report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout