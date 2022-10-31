New Delhi: Small finance banks’ (SFBs) capital raising has gained momentum in quarter ended September 2022, according to a report by Care Edge Ratings.

According to the brokerage report, the majority of SFBs are absorbing credit cost and growth coming back to the sector despite deferment of initial public offerings (IPOs) in FY22 and Q1 of FY23, largely due to unfavorable equity market scenario and moderate performance of SFBs during FY22.

“Capital mobilization has gained momentum. In the quarter ended September 2022, SFBs raised equity and Tier II Capital aggregating to Rs. 3,275 crores as against Nil in Q1FY23. Many more SFBs also reviving their capital raising plans including IPOs. To achieve a growth rate of 30% CAGR during FY23-FY24, most of the SFBs need to mobilize capital. Considering 2% cushion over regulatory capital requirement and 30% CAGR growth, SFBs would require to raise fresh capital of Rs. 4,000 crores during FY23-24," the report said.

SFBs are a small part of the banking sector with a 1.14% market share in advances and 0.71% in deposits, as of March 31, 2022. According to the brokerage report, the good deposit mobilization and outreach to the under-banked have helped the SFBs gain more share.

“With strong focus on liabilities franchise, SFBs have improved their credit deposit ratio sharply and achieved significant diversification in the loan book along with strong growth in advances. Going forward, the share of non-microfinance portfolio is expected to increase significantly in the medium to long term," the report said.

The advances book has grown at a four-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 40 percent as compared to the private sector banks, which grew at a CAGR of 18 percent. The total advances have grown 24% (Y-o-Y) while deposits rose by 32% (Y-o-Y) in FY22.

According to CareEdge Ratings, the industry is expected to maintain advances growth rate of 24% in FY23 as some of the SFBs face constraints on capital. “Growth rate for the industry is likely to exceed FY22 levels in case capitalization improves. Capital raising by SFBs gained momentum in Q2FY23 and is expected to continue," the report said.