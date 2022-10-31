Small finance banks’ capital raising gains momentum in Q2: Report1 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 03:53 PM IST
Majority of SFBs are absorbing credit cost and growth is coming back to the sector despite deferment of IPOs in FY22 and Q1 of FY23
Majority of SFBs are absorbing credit cost and growth is coming back to the sector despite deferment of IPOs in FY22 and Q1 of FY23
New Delhi: Small finance banks’ (SFBs) capital raising has gained momentum in quarter ended September 2022, according to a report by Care Edge Ratings.