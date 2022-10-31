Small finance banks’ capital raising gains momentum in Q2: Report

“Capital mobilization has gained momentum. In the quarter ended September 2022, SFBs raised equity and Tier II Capital aggregating to Rs. 3,275 crores as against Nil in Q1FY23. Many more SFBs also reviving their capital raising plans including IPOs. To achieve a growth rate of 30% CAGR during FY23-FY24, most of the SFBs need to mobilize capital. Considering 2% cushion over regulatory capital requirement and 30% CAGR growth, SFBs would require to raise fresh capital of Rs. 4,000 crores during FY23-24," the report said.

