Mumbai: Assets under management (AUM) of small finance banks (SFBs) are expected to register a marginal improvement in growth to around 20% in FY22 compared to 18% witnessed in FY21, rating agency Icra said on Monday.

That said, FY22’s growth would still be lower as compared to the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 30% during FY16-FY20, it said.

Nevertheless, Icra maintained its cautious stance as the recent surge in covid-19 infections could play a spoilsport and impact the recovery in growth. The challenge posed by the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic led to a deterioration in the asset quality metrics in the first half of FY22. However, some recovery is expected by the end of FY2022, it said and although portfolio growth is likely to drive an improvement in revenue, expected elevated credit costs may keep the profitability subdued in FY22.

Sachin Sachdeva, vice-president and sector head (financial sector ratings) at Icra said that with the second wave of the pandemic impacting disbursements in Q1 FY22, the AUM growth rate declined in the first six months of FY22.

“The industry is estimated to have reported an annualized growth rate of 7-8% in the first half of FY22. Nevertheless, since disbursements have started picking up, we expect the pace of growth to improve in the second half of FY22, pushing the full-year AUM growth to around 20%, though the same would be subject to no major impact from the recent rise in covid-19 infections," said Sachdeva.

Icra pointed out that amid the second wave of the pandemic, SFBs witnessed a decline in collections and hence weakening of asset quality metrics with reported gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) of 6.4% as on 30 September 2021.

