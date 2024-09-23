Why small finance banks want to glide faster into universal banking

Earlier this month, AU Small Finance Bank, the country's largest small finance bank (SFB) by market capitalization and advances, said it had applied for a universal banking licence. If it gets one, AU would become the first SFB to transition into a full-fledged bank. Its smaller rival, Capital SFB, is also eyeing this shift within 12-18 months. The Reserve Bank of India's updated criteria, released in April, require a net worth of ₹1,000 crore, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) below 3%, net NPAs under 1% for two consecutive years, and a public listing, among other conditions. As of March 2024, AU was the only SFB meeting all these benchmarks.