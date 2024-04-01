Industry
‘Small’ isn’t beautiful for small finance banks
Gopika Gopakumar 5 min read 01 Apr 2024, 10:25 PM IST
Summary
- Created in 2016 to direct loans to smaller enterprises, farmers and under-served segments, SFBs are required to mention ‘small finance’ in their names
Mumbai: Shakespeare may have wondered what’s in a name, but for small finance banks, it perhaps makes a world of difference.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less