‘Small’ isn’t beautiful for small finance banks

“Initially, the word ‘small’ was included in the name to give emphasis on inclusive banking as their main objective. Over the years, each of the SFBs has successfully delivered on lending to small and micro businesses. To further promote inclusive lending growth, building CASA and fixed deposits is essential. Therefore, dropping the word ‘small’ from the name would help reduce the concerns of a section of depositors. Additionally, domestic and foreign institutional investors may tend to allocate a smaller portion of their investible corpus to an SFB as compared to other financial institutions as the general perception indicates that there could be fewer services (in number and size) offered by SFBs, thereby limiting growth," the Unity SFB spokesperson added.