Small loans spark big concerns as stress levels rise
The attention of both lenders and investors has now shifted to concerns surrounding small-ticket loans
MUMBAI : A remarkable shift has unfolded in the world of banking over the past decade in India, and it’s not what you might expect. This time, it’s not the mega loans to corporate giants that are making bankers nervous. The latest cause for concern is much smaller in scale: Consumer loans, each less than ₹50,000. These loans have reshaped the risk landscape, leaving lenders and investors on the edge.