Small non-bank lenders turn wary of extending new wholesale loans

The company’s wholesale loan book has shrunk 28.5% sequentially and 41% on a year-on-year basis to ₹8,393 crore in the March quarter. “We want to bring it (wholesale loans) down to zero by 2022. We will do it as an asset management business," Rashesh Shah, chairman and chief executive, Edelweiss Financial Services, told analysts on 6 July. Shah said that the project and construction finance business has a lot of uncertainty around cash flows. “If you do it in the fund format, then you take ALM risk and NPA (non-performing asset) issue out of the way," he said.