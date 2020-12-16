Small-ticket loan disbursements up five times in 2 years

More borrowers are opting for personal loans to fund their consumption needs, and not for an emergency. The trend is more prominent in low-income families, which are availing loans of less than ₹50,000.

The loan disbursement of below ₹50,000 ticket size has grown five times in the last two financial years, shows a report by CRIF India, which operates the credit bureau, CRIF High Mark. The growth in small-ticket personal loans are primarily driven by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and fintech startups, it added.

“NBFCs and neo-age lenders or fintechs are increasingly targeting young, low-income, digitally-savvy customers who have small-ticket and short-term credit needs, and no or limited credit history—customers who are generally avoided by the incumbents because of their high perceived risk," it said.

As of March, 50% small loans were of the ticket size of ₹5,000 or less. “It is a strong indication that concept of checkout finance and pay day loan is catching up," the report added.

Personal loans demand is largely being driven by millennials and young borrowers in the age group 18-30 years. In the last two fiscal years, about 41% of personal loan borrowers were 18-30 years. Two years ago, 27% borrowers were from this age group.

The proportion of loans disbursed to those with income of below ₹3 lakh has grown over the last three years, reaching 69% in new loans in FY20. NBFCs have increased their share of loans to this segment.

Due to covid-19, however, financiers who were driving personal loan growth, went slow on lending to this segment. As of August, the overall personal loan book of all lenders stood at ₹5,07,684 crore, having grown by only 0.57% over March, due to covid-19-led disruptions.

As of March, the market share of NBFCs continued to grow, doubling their market share in value terms over the last two financial years. They held a market share of 43% by the end of FY20 from 23% in FY18. In August, their market share was at 42%. In contrast, the share of public sector banks was down from 40% in FY18 to 24% in FY20 . NBFC’s market share in value reached 18% in FY20 from 15% in FY18.

