Small-ticket loan disbursements up five times in 2 years

As of March, the market share of NBFCs continued to grow, doubling their market share in value terms over the last two financial years. They held a market share of 43% by the end of FY20 from 23% in FY18. In August, their market share was at 42%. In contrast, the share of public sector banks was down from 40% in FY18 to 24% in FY20 . NBFC’s market share in value reached 18% in FY20 from 15% in FY18.