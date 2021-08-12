Smaller banks lose biz to larger peers

The higher the credit rating of a corporate borrower, the lower the probability of it defaulting on repayment obligations. However, the two people cited above said a new trend is emerging where similar pricing is being offered even to riskier corporates rated BB+ just to show credit growth. “Some large private sector banks are giving loans to these entities at 7-7.5%, almost 200 basis points (bps) lower than what is the prevailing market rate. Smaller banks are not able to match it and have lost several clients to such pricing," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.