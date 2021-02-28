Smaller banks take the lead in funding NBFCs

Small and mid-sized public sector lenders are undercutting larger peers to fund non-bank financiers, as they suddenly turn bullish on growth prospects of the sector.

According to two bankers in the know, the sudden optimism stems from the fact that non-banks are also expecting a healthy loan growth, at least in retail loans. Smaller banks, the people cited above said, are able to offer loan at rates that larger banks are not able to match, despite lower cost of funds. The primary reason for that is that bigger banks are not willing to take the risk and quote a lower spread on the loan. Besides, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) increasing oversight on non-bank financiers is being seen as a positive for the industry, expected to strengthen governance practices.

The first banker said that there is a difference of almost 50-100 basis points (bps) between what small and large banks are offering to NBFCs. In some instances, it is even greater, making non-banks reach out to smaller lenders rather than their larger counterparts. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are among large state-owned lenders, while smaller and miz-sized banks include Central Bank of India, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, among others.

“Some AA-rated non-public sector non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are raising one-year funds at astonishingly low rates. These banks have suddenly turned very aggressive in this loan market," said a banker at a large public sector bank, the first person cited above.

While public sector NBFCs and those with strong parentage and or those rated AAA are usually able to negotiate better rates, the growing confidence on other non-banks points towards a possible revival of the sector. The NBFC industry has been plagued by liquidity issues since a series of defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in September 2018. Their troubles were accentuated by the covid-19 pandemic with borrowers availing of RBI relaxations on repayments while these NBFCs were left out from such relief measures by their banks.

“Our bank sees value in the NBFC sector at present and we do not mind a lower spread, given the growth prospects of the industry. But I would like to highlight that smaller banks do not have the wherewithal of the larger counterparts and can only lower rates to a certain extent," said the second banker cited above, adding that the optimism is more towards retail-focussed NBFCs.

As on 29 January 2021, banks have loaned ₹8.85 trillion to NBFCs, up 6.6% from the same period last year. While picking up post covid-19, the growth rate is substantially lower than 35.8% seen between January 2019 and 2020.

Analysts are also upbeat about the sector and believe that the sector is poised for growth in the coming years. “Our recent discussions with various NBFC management and industry experts point to a surge in credit demand across sectors and geographies. New housing loans (especially in the affordable category), used vehicle loans and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans are seeing significant momentum, followed by auto and two wheelers, while the cautious stance stays regarding unsecured loans," said Emkay Research in a note on 19 February.

Cautioning that asset quality pain is not over yet, Emkay pointed out that covid-19 debt recasts have remained fairly limited for most non-banks at 3-5% of their assets under management (AUM).

“We continue to like promoter-backed, moat driven, well-governed NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) with a stable liability franchise."

