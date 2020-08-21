So far, lenders have disbursed only 1 tn to stressed MSMEs

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that the expansion of the scheme to include individual loans for working capital purposes and larger MSMEs will help boost credit offtake by ₹1 trillion within the overall ₹3 trillion target. In a separate statement, the ministry said, as on 17 August, 12.2 million Kisan Credit Cards were sanctioned with credit limit of ₹1.02 trillion, which will support revival of the rural economy and accelerate agricultural growth. In May, Sitharaman had announced measures to provide credit and relief to lockdown-hit farmers, including a ₹2 trillion credit scheme to cover 25 million farmers who do not have KCCs.