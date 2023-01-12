Soon, NRIs can use international numbers for UPI payments

Mandar Agashe, Founder MD VC of Sarvatra Technologies said, “The UPI on-boarding and transaction facility being extended to Non-Resident account types like NRE/NRO is a welcome move. Currently, NPCI has issued a list of 10 countries, including Singapore, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom. NRIs residing in these countries will be able to will be able to make payments from their international mobile numbers. All these years NRIs couldn’t access the UPI network since SIM binding, which is an important security feature of UPI, was available only to Indian SIM cards (phones). Now, mobiles (SIMs) from so many countries can be used, which will open up huge pending demand of NRI. They can now use UPI on their existing global mobile phones. This will not only help them use UPI when they travel to India but when UPI comes to merchants in the country of their residence they can start making instant transfers. NRIs will just need to link their NRE and NRO accounts linked to their international SIM to UPI and use it like any other Indian UPI user for merchant payment as well as peer-to-peer payments. Other than the 10 countries, we hope this facility will soon be available for NRIs residing in other nations as well."

