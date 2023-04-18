South Indian Bank debuts 2 flexible savings accounts for NRIs2 min read 18 Apr 2023, 03:05 PM IST
- For NRI customers, South Indian Bank has introduced SIB SEAFARER and SIB PULSE, two flexible saving accounts
For NRI customers, South Indian Bank has introduced SIB SEAFARER and SIB PULSE, two flexible saving accounts. With these products, NRIs now have the option to keep either deposits or the required minimum amount in their savings accounts. Healthcare personnel and mariners both now have access to flexible savings accounts, which proves that South Indian Bank has been working to streamline banking requirements and offer top-notch customer service.
