For NRI customers, South Indian Bank has introduced SIB SEAFARER and SIB PULSE, two flexible saving accounts. With these products, NRIs now have the option to keep either deposits or the required minimum amount in their savings accounts. Healthcare personnel and mariners both now have access to flexible savings accounts, which proves that South Indian Bank has been working to streamline banking requirements and offer top-notch customer service.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), South Indian Bank, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to provide our customers with banking products that fulfil their needs. Accordingly, our flexible savings products will offer targeted NRI segments with convenient avenues to park their savings. We are confident that SIB SEAFARER & SIB PULSE will lay the foundation for more such products in the banking domain. I’m sure these products will create a new & universal template for the way NRI depositors transact with banks."

SIB Seafarer and SIB Pulse Savings Accounts

SEAFARER PULSE Flexibility to maintain a minimum balance of Rs.10,000/- in linked accounts (eligible for the latest 2 NR Accounts opened) Flexibility to maintain a minimum balance of Rs.10,000/- in linked accounts (eligible for the latest 2 NR Accounts opened) No minimum balance required for the maintenance of the NRI Term Deposit of Rs.2,00,000/- and above NR Term Deposit above Rs.2 Lakh or • RD with minimum monthly instalment above Rs.20,000/- Experience best in class digital banking through Mirror+ and SiBerNet. Get 1000 SIB REWARD points on opening the NRE/ NRO account together UPI payment facility available Preference for 25% waiver on processing fees for Home Loans and Vehicle Loans. Airport lounge access with International debit card available. Priority banking facility available for you and your family Priority banking facility available for you and your family UPI payment facility available Special rates for inward remittances Airport lounge access with International debit card Source: South Indian Bank

Leading private sector bank South Indian Bank is located in Kerala and has a presence across the country. There are 932 branches, 1154 ATMs, 121 CDMs/CRMs, and a representative office for South Indian Bank in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. A leader in technology-based banking, South Indian Bank provides a wide range of digital products and services. South Indian Bank says it has Vision 2024 focuses on the 6 Cs -- capital, CASA, cost-to-income, competency building, customer focus, and compliance.