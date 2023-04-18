Speaking on the launch, Mr. Murali Ramakrishnan, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), South Indian Bank, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to provide our customers with banking products that fulfil their needs. Accordingly, our flexible savings products will offer targeted NRI segments with convenient avenues to park their savings. We are confident that SIB SEAFARER & SIB PULSE will lay the foundation for more such products in the banking domain. I’m sure these products will create a new & universal template for the way NRI depositors transact with banks."