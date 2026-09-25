Breaking out: 97-year-old South Indian Bank wants to outgrow name, go national

Shayan Ghosh
4 min read25 Sep 2026, 03:03 PM IST
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Jose Kattoor, chairman, South Indian Bank
Summary
The lender, based in Thrissur, Kerala, plans to expand in Maharashtra, Gujarat and the national capital.

A bank is never too old to explore new territory. After almost a century of staying predominantly in its home base of Kerala, South Indian Bank is preparing to look beyond its regional roots. Now, under the oversight of a former central banker, the 97-year-old lender is looking to step out of its comfort zone and build a national footprint.

“We have been a Kerala-based bank, but we will move into other areas. Now our presence in the western area has increased and we see the economy growing in certain areas like Maharashtra, Gujarat and the national capital and we will move into these territories,” chairman Jose Kattoor said in an interview.

Kattoor, who was appointed in March, worked at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for over three decades and has been on South Indian Bank’s board as an independent director since July 2024.

Within South India, Kattoor wants the bank to have a greater presence and open branches in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

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Based in Thrissur, South Indian Bank has a problem of concentration in Kerala. The state accounts for 29% of its loan book of 1.04 trillion (compared with 30% a year earlier) and the other southern states 33%. The remaining are from the rest of India. At present, 53% of the bank’s 953 branches are in Kerala.

Comparatively, Federal Bank, based in Aluva, Kerala, had 38% of its 1,640 branches in its home state, according to its latest annual report. As per a Crisil report from December 2025, Kerala alone accounted for 58% of Federal Bank’s deposits and 30% of its advances.

Younger generation

South Indian Bank also plans to enter new business segments. Kattoor said the bank will launch credit cards and a wealth management division. Although it currently has co-branded credit cards, the plan is to also go solo.

“Today's younger generation requires credit cards. We want to position ourselves with all the products the younger generation requires,” said Kattoor.

Analysts too have flagged the major Kerala component in the bank’s business. Reaffirming its ratings on the bank’s 250 crore tier-2 bonds, CareEdge Ratings said on 29 July that the lender’s ratings are constrained by regional concentration of its business and its moderate profitability, asset quality and scale of operations compared to private sector peers.

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However, CareEdge said its reaffirmation of the ratings factors in improvement in financial risk profile and business performance over the past few years, marked by improving asset quality and profitability while maintaining healthy capitalization levels.

The bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.38% as of 30 June as against 3.15% in the same period last year. Its net profit rose to 1,455 crore in FY26, as against 1,303 crore in FY25 and 1,070 in FY24.

“Steady moderation in slippages and healthy recoveries underscore the resilience of the bank’s loan book,” analysts at Anand Rathi Research said in a note on 17 July.

Despite the improvement in financial metrics, South Indian Bank has lagged the valuations commanded by some of its peers.

South Indian Bank trades at 1.1 times its book value as compared to 1.3 times of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and 2 times for City Union Bank, as per data from investment research platform Value Research. Federal Bank, larger by revenue and market capitalization, commanded 2.1 of its book value.

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New incoming CEO

South Indian Bank is also in the midst of a change in management as Mahesh Muralidhar Pai takes over as chief executive officer on 1 October. Pai, 50, has close to three decades of experience across governance, strategy, treasury, foreign exchange, retail, agriculture and small business credit and joins from state-owned Canara Bank. In July, RBI approved a three-year term for Pai from 1 October.

“We had finally shortlisted around 10-12 people for the role, and we had long interviews with them and asked them to come back with a strategy for South Indian Bank,” said Kattoor. “We have consciously gone for a person who just crossed 50 so that he can provide a longer-term stability.”

Under RBI rules, private bank chiefs can be at the helm for up to 15 years or till they turn 70.

“He (Pai) understands risk very well because he has been in the treasury of Canara Bank for many years. He has substantially redone their gold loan vertical, which is a major asset portfolio for us and also has had foreign exposure,” said Kattoor.

About the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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