Sovereign backing prevents misselling of perpetual debt by PSU banks

The total stock of AT1 bonds outstanding is ₹1.03 trillion as on 28 February, of which 70% is issued by state-owned banks, rating agency ICRA estimated. Among private banks that have used this route are Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and IndusInd Bank. State-owned banks have been large issuers of AT1 bonds with issuances of ₹95,975 crore during FY15-21, while the issuances for private banks stood at ₹39,315 crore in the same period, as per ICRA. SBI alone has issued such bonds of ₹33,932 crore in the same period.