S&P revises rating outlook on ICICI Bank to stable from negative

Mumbai: S&P Global Ratings has revised its rating outlook on ICICI Bank Ltd. to stable from negative as it expects the lender to benefit from the sale of stake in subsidiaries. The rating agency also affirmed 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term issuer credit ratings on the bank's senior notes.

“We revised the rating outlook to reflect our view that ICICI Bank will maintain its strong capital position over the next 24 months. The bank will benefit from the sale of stake in subsidiaries and gradual normalization of earnings, which should reduce risks associated with its capital position" S&P said Friday.

The rating agency also forecast that the bank will maintain a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of more than 10% over the next 24 months and a 13-14% credit growth, an improvement in earnings, and sale of stake in insurance subsidiaries over the period.

ICICI Bank's stressed loans (nonperforming loans and restructured loans) are likely to remain high when compared to that of international peers.

The rating agency expects the bank's stressed loans to peak at 6% of total loans in fiscal 2022 (year ending March 31, 2022), lower than 11-12% for the Indian banking industry and the credit costs will be about 2.0% of total loans in fiscal 2022 before normalising to the long-term average of about 1.5% from fiscal 2023.

“The bank's new nonperforming loans (NPLs) are likely to stay elevated in fiscal 2022 owing to the impact of the second wave of covid-19 infections. In our view, localized lockdowns will hit small and midsize enterprise (SME) borrowers the most" S&P said.

ICICI Bank has made covid-19 related provisions to the tune of 1% of advances and this should help ease the hit from pandemic-related losses. The bank's better customer profile and underwriting, relative to the Indian banking system, should limit losses.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that ICICI Bank's capitalization will remain strong over the next 24 months, aided by better earnings and profit from sale of stake in subsidiaries. We factor in a slight deterioration in the bank's asset quality and performance due to covid-19," the rating agency said.

In its base case, ICICI Bank will maintain its strong market position and capital, better-than-system asset quality, and good funding and liquidity over the next 24 months.

“Our assessment of ICICI Bank's financial profile may improve if the bank's asset quality strengthens to levels in line with international peers; and it maintains its capitalization at a strong level" S&P said.

