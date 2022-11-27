Special FD rate of 8.00% for 999 days of this bank to end on 30th November

Effective from 1st November, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.00% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 14 days and an interest rate of 4.50% on those maturing in 15 days to 59 days. ESAF SFB will provide interest rates of 5.00% and 5.25% on FDs maturing in 60 days to 90 days and 91 days to 182 days, respectively. Deposits maturing in 183 days to 1 year will now fetch an interest rate of 5.50% and those maturing in 1 year 1 day to less than 2 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.60%. On FDs maturing in 2 years to 998 days, the bank is paying an interest rate of 7.25% and on those maturing in 999(2 years 8 months & 26 days), ESAF SFB will offer an interest rate of 8.00%. Deposits with maturities between 1000 days and three years will earn interest at a rate of 7.25%, while those with maturities between three years and five years will earn interest at a rate of 5.75%. On FDs with maturities between five and ten years, ESAF SFB is providing an interest rate of 5.25%.