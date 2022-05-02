Spend on future-proofing IT puts pressure on banks’ opex

“As far as technology spends are concerned, it is not a constraint at all. What we have to always be vigilant about are two things: resilience of the technology and cyber risks. We spend a lot and are very focused on it, discussions happen at the highest level, and at the board level," Anup Bagchi, executive director, ICICI Bank, said at an event on 28 April.

