Srei Equipment Finance gets funding interest from two global funds

The statement said that Arena Investors LP is a multi-strategy investment firm with $2.2 billion of committed capital and the firm's investment mandate is “unconstrained" in terms of asset class and industry. On the other hand, Makara Capital Partners is under the regulatory purview of the Monetary Authority of Singapore and was founded in 2005, it said. Makara Capital, Srei said, specialises in fund management, private equity as well as structuring and financing with a core focus on innovation, infrastructure and energy.

