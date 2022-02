HDFC Bank informed the stock exchanges that Srikanth Nadhamuni has resigned as non-executive director of the company, effective today.

Nadhamuni cited potential future transactions which may materialise between the Bank and a company in which Nadhamuni may be interested.

"Nadhamuni’s resignation letter has been duly noted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. This is in line with the highest corporate governance principles of the Bank," HDFC Bank said in a filing.

On Friday, HDFC Bank shares were down 0.30% to close at ₹1,511 apiece on NSE.

