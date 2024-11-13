Standard Chartered Bank looks to raise its wealth management game in India
Mumbai: UK-based Standard Chartered Bank is looking to up its wealth management play in India, hiring more relationship managers and giving a facelift to several branches in a market that has recently attracted strong interest from both global and domestic money managers.