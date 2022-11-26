Standard Chartered Bank FD Rates

The bank now offers an interest rate of 2.75% on FDs of less than ₹2 Cr that mature in 7 days to 44 days, and Standard Chartered Bank now offers an interest rate of 3.25% on those that mature in 45 days to 59 days. Deposits with maturities between 60 and 89 days will now earn interest at a rate of 3.50%, while deposits with maturities between 90 and 120 days will now earn interest at a rate of 4.50%. For FDs maturing in 121 days to 180 days, Standard Chartered Bank is currently offering an interest rate of 5.00%, and for those maturing in 181 days to 364 days, it is giving an interest rate of 6%.