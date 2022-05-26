Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Standard Chartered Bank settles Sebi case

Standard Chartered Bank settles Sebi case

1 min read . 12:35 AM ISTPriyanka Gawande

  • Standard Chartered Bank had approached Sebi with a proposal to resolve a matter involving alleged Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) violations, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) paid 4.97 crore to settle a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for alleged violation of regulatory norms involving CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

SCB had approached Sebi with a proposal to resolve a matter involving alleged Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) violations, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order.

The market regulator’s High Powered Advisory Committee agreed to settle the matter upon payment of 4.97 crore, which the bank did on 12 May. Following the order, Sebi said it will not initiate any enforcement action against the applicant for the defaults.

Sebi had in May 2021 issued a show-cause notice to the bank for alleged violations under PFUTP. SCB was alleged to have helped a private limited business controlled by promoter group firms at the expense of the publicly traded CG Power, thus harming the interests of its minority shareholders.

On 3 October 2017, the bank had disbursed a loan of euro 44 million to CG International BV (CGIBV), which was transferred to Avantha International Asset BV (AIABV) on the same day to repay its earlier loan from SCB. The funds were later frozen by Standard Chartered.