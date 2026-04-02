Standard Chartered Bank holds the line as global turmoil tests deal flow

Shayan GhoshSatish John
4 min read2 Apr 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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P.D. Singh, chief executive-India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.
Summary
A large number of deals with no connection to West Asia are still on track or have been executed, says P.D. Singh, CEO for India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

Standard Chartered Bank has not seen any major disruptions to its corporate transaction pipeline despite the West Asia war, although some transactions directly linked to that region are on hold, said P.D. Singh, chief executive for India and South Asia.

“The corporate pipeline of transactions remains quite stable. We have seen some of these transactions get delayed because of the international developments, which have to do with the international markets and pricing,” he said in an interview.

Singh, who joined StanChart in April 2025 from JPMorgan Chase, said a large number of transactions with no connection to West Asia are still on track or have been executed during this period.

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The war has led to major supply disruptions worldwide as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but crucial oil conduit, has been disrupted. Volatile market conditions have pushed many companies to defer fundraising in India and overseas markets. Mint reported on 25 March that about 18,000 crore of planned fundraising was at risk.

“There is a direct impact on the supply chain, but there is a second-order impact too, which is what we try to understand and work with our clients,” said Singh. “Based on the impact on currency, commodity and their own input pricing changes, we also do a real-time risk assessment as much as we can and make sure that the client is also aware of that.”

Singh said Standard Chartered is involved in a large number of loan syndications in the country. The bank is associated with 44% of all syndicated loans by value in India. In the corporate segment, 80% of the largest market cap entities in the country and a large number of small businesses are its customers, he said.

The bank had gross advances of 1.31 trillion as of 31 December, a tad lower than 1.33 trillion a year ago. Its asset quality has shown an improvement, with gross bad loans at 2% of all loans as of 31 December, down from 2.3% a year ago, according to regulatory disclosures.

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On guard

Singh said Standard Chartered has been careful about the risk-return parameter, but added that these are also times when one has to support clients based on understanding of the risks and the ability to help.

Asked if he has tightened the risk parameters, Singh said the bank has “not changed anything, but it's fair to say the monitoring has gone up to a more frequent basis”. “We know the sectors, we know the entities, we know the companies that are more impacted and less impacted and therefore the monitoring on some of those have gone up from a risk perspective for sure.”

He said India is a competitive market, and therefore, one has to be in line with what the market is doing. “You may have internal benchmarks, but we are always in line with what the market is also doing.”

The hypercompetitive Indian banking market has, more often than not, got the better of foreign lenders over the years. While some have grappled with this problem and exited, others are selling assets to sharpen their focus on the fourth-largest economy. In January 2025, months before Singh joined, Standard Chartered Bank sold its personal loan portfolio of 4,100 crore to local lender Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Singh said that on the retail banking side, the core strategy remains multi-product, targeting affluent customers, or what it internally calls global Indians.

“So whether it is kids who are studying overseas or people who are working overseas or go on temporary or permanent assignments and come back or folks that have some family that lives permanently overseas,” said Singh.

Cyclic change

Meanwhile, an uncertain global environment has also led to a withdrawal of foreign investors from Indian markets. The rupee has seen the worst year in over a decade, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to step in with unconventional measures. In 2025-26, overseas investors sold $19.7 billion in Indian equities, showed data from National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

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“It is not to do with the macro fundamentals or to do with any enabling policy, etc.,” said Singh.

He said that since foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) entered India, they have seen a significant increase in their value, and therefore, much of it is profit booking. “When the dust settles, this (market) can probably rebound very quickly again compared to other markets. So all of this may attract them back more than any policy change or any other requirement.”

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