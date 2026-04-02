Standard Chartered Bank has not seen any major disruptions to its corporate transaction pipeline despite the West Asia war, although some transactions directly linked to that region are on hold, said P.D. Singh, chief executive for India and South Asia.
Standard Chartered Bank holds the line as global turmoil tests deal flow
SummaryA large number of deals with no connection to West Asia are still on track or have been executed, says P.D. Singh, CEO for India and South Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.
Standard Chartered Bank has not seen any major disruptions to its corporate transaction pipeline despite the West Asia war, although some transactions directly linked to that region are on hold, said P.D. Singh, chief executive for India and South Asia.
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